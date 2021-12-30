Ford Financial Group LLC Has $543,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.38. 34,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,260. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $163.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

