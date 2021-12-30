Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,200. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.