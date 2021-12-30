Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Raised by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after buying an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,471. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

