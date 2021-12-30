Ford Financial Group LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.14. 3,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

