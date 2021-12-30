Xponance Inc. Sells 5,990 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 202,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668,951. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

