The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,803,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $388.32. 13,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,790. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.83 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.