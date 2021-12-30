Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $155.00. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.74 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.