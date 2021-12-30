PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PTC by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $122.35. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,160. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

