Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Roche makes up about 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $50,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,078 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY remained flat at $$52.30 during trading on Thursday. 262,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

