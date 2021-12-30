Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,921.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,796.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

