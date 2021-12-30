Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0031.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
