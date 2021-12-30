Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $35.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.73 million and the lowest is $34.96 million. AXT posted sales of $27.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $135.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $160.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 143,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AXT by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in AXT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

