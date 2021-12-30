$128.80 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post $128.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,428,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,133. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $947.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

