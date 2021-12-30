Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0003

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $870,086.37 and approximately $490,592.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

