DoYourTip Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $619,662.52 and $14,833.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00383802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010376 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.74 or 0.01344646 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

