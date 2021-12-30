Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $726.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $728.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

