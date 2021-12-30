Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 15.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,486,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,933.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,909.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,766.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.