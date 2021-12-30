Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Mark Hawthorne Purchases 3,000 Shares

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) insider Mark Hawthorne purchased 3,000 shares of Collins Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.30 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($28,913.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.07.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 5th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 252 KFC restaurants in Australia, including 158 in Queensland, 11 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 9 in South Australia, 15 in Tasmania, 50 in Western Australia, and 5 in Northern Territory, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

