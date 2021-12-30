Insider Buying: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.50. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.5600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.52.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

