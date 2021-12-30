Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,616 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.00. 606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

