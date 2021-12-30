Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.89. 7,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,687. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $263.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.