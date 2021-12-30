Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CGI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 530,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CGI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in CGI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 166,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.