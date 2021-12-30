Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.49. 30,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,002. The company has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

