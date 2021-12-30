Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce sales of $302.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.62 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Trex stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.90. 51,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

