$594.83 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $594.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.20 million and the highest is $607.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

