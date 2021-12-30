Bitblocks Price Up 60.5% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $249,831.55 and $11.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.35 or 1.01044799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01252233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

