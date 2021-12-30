Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $54.13

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 200,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,114. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

