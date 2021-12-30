Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 19,041 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of BlackRock worth $359,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $909.72 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $926.86 and a 200 day moving average of $901.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

