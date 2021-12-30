$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.72. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.86. 27,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.38 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

