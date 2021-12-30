$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.72. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.86. 27,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.38 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.