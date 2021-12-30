ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $313.00

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $313.00 and last traded at $309.29, with a volume of 188441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.