10,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,109 shares of company stock valued at $438,320,693 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

