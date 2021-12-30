NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

