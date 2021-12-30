K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,700 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of Lion Electric worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $764,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $278,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $602,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

