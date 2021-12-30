Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $20.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,412.17. 10,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,486.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,479.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.