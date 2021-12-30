K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 3.61% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 501,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 505,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DDMX remained flat at $$9.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,105. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.