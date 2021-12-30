K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 1,200 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.