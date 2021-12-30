K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,310 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,617. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

