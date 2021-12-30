iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,976,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

