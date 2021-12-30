JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 2,873,121 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

