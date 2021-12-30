Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

