iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

