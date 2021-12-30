Lincoln National Corp Acquires 49,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $80,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

