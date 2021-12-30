Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

VSS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.96. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

