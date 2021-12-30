Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 30 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $837.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,801. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $809.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.