Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce sales of $17.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.50 million. Veru posted sales of $14.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $82.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.14 million, with estimates ranging from $88.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 30,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,318. The firm has a market cap of $480.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Veru has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.