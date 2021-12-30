AXPR (AXPR) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,771.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006996 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

