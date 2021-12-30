DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $313,851.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.93 or 0.00031570 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $15.50 million and $313,851.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.26 or 0.07807327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,330.78 or 1.00054422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008063 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.