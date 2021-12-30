Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $24.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.57 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $81.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $82.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

PFE traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. 1,026,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,956,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

