Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $662.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.50 million and the lowest is $658.29 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bruker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.06. 19,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Bruker has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

