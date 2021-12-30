Lincoln National Corp Has $187.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 4.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $187,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $107.30. 1,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,411. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

